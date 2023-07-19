Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Irish Prime Minister arrives in Ukraine, visits Bucha

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2023 3:48 PM 3 min read
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visits Bucha after arriving in Ukraine on July 19, 2023. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrived in Ukraine for a state visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 19.

"Welcome to Ukraine, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Today, we will hold important negotiations - security, political cooperation, justice for Ukraine, and our economic cooperation," Zelensky wrote on Telegram

"Although Ireland is a neutral country, this neutrality does not mean indifference, and this is very important. Thank you for all your support!"

During his visit, Varadkar went to Bucha, the site of a Russian massacre against Ukrainian civilians, together with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

The prosecutor informed the Irish prime minister that more than 1,400 civilians were killed in the city and noted the systematic nature of the crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.

"Today Bucha is a free and safe city. But we will never forget the terrible mass murders of civilians committed here by Russian troops," Kostin said.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visits Bucha after arriving in Ukraine on July 19, 2023. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
The Independent reported that Varadkar and Zelensky held a joint press conference during which the Irish prime minister voiced his belief that Ukraine will win the war.

"Perhaps Russia believes that it can break the resolve of the Ukrainian people, but I know from the way you fought for the past few years, and from my visit here, that it cannot," he said.

"My visits to the sites of these atrocities this morning, and my meeting here in Kyiv, have confirmed to me that Russia will not succeed, and Russia cannot be allowed to succeed."

Dublin has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military and humanitarian assistance but has refused to provide lethal aid, citing its neutrality.

Author: Martin Fornusek
