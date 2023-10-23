Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ireland planning to limit Ukrainian refugees' access to state-provided housing

by Nate Ostiller October 23, 2023 4:08 PM 2 min read
A view of a welcome room at a processing facility for Ukrainian refugees set up at the Old Central Terminal building at Dublin Airport on March 9, 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ireland's government is preparing a change to the country's refugee policy concerning Ukrainians that would limit their access to state-provided housing to three months before they must secure their own living accommodations, the Irish Examiner said on Oct. 23, citing a government source.

The changes would introduce time limits to a refugee hosting scheme that currently allows Ukrainian refugees to stay indefinitely in state-provided housing.

In addition to privately renting, Ukrainians would still have access to housing through Ireland's "offer-a-home" scheme, in which the government reimburses locals in exchange for providing housing to refugees.

The policy change would make Ireland's accommodation of Ukrainian refugees more closely follow other European countries, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, where housing is provided within a time limit or with a stipulation that the occupant may pay a percentage after six months.

Almost 97,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with more than 73,000 of them living in state-provided housing, which the Irish Examiner said costs the country 1.5 billion euros a year.

More than 15,000 Ukrainians who have arrived in Ireland are employed.

Countries around Europe have begun to take stock of the programs devised to help Ukrainian refugees, and in some cases, moved to pare them back.

In the U.K., almost 5,000 Ukrainian families who arrived in the country as refugees were reported on Oct. 17 to have risked, or continue to be at risk of homelessness.

That number is expected to rise as some of the sponsorship agreements in the U.K. to host Ukrainians expire.

Russia’s war forced millions of Ukrainians to flee abroad. How many will return?
Viktoria Vozna, 25, had always enjoyed her quiet life in native Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, and dreamed of raising her own children there one day. She never wanted to live abroad, but Russia’s brutal war forced her out of the country. After saving up enough money
The Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.