Iran's Foreign Minister to visit Russia ahead of next round of nuclear talks with US

by Dmytro Basmat April 15, 2025 7:48 AM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi walk together following their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Sergei Bobylyov / POOL / AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Moscow for consultations with Russian officials ahead of the second round of nuclear program negotiations, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on April 14.

Following years of heightened tensions, Iran and the U.S. held their first round of indirect talks in Oman on April 12, according to Iranian media sources. The negotiations aimed to address Iran’s advancing nuclear program, amid U.S. threats of potential military action if no agreement is reached.

The talks were mediated by Oman, with delegations in separate rooms exchanging messages through Oman’s foreign minister—an arrangement preferred by Iran, in contrast to U.S. calls for direct talks.

The Iranian spokesperson said that Araqchi will visit Moscow before the next round of talks are scheduled to be held on April 19 in Oman.

Russia has previously expressed interest in mediating the relationship between the U.S. and Iran.

"Russia is ready to make every effort, to do everything possible to contribute to this problem's resolution by political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 7.

Russia and Iran have deepened ties since the start of the full-scale invasion. Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

In January, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement, strengthening cooperation in security and defense, as well as energy, finance, transportation, and other areas.

All the president’s men: Inside the closed world of Putin’s key advisors
In Russian politics, all eyes are focused on one man: Russian President Vladimir Putin. But as ceasefire talks continue, the world’s attention has also been drawn to those sent forward to do the Kremlin’s bidding — whether at the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia or in the backrooms of Washington D.
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies





Author: Dmytro Basmat

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
