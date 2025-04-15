Iran's Foreign Minister to visit Russia ahead of next round of nuclear talks with US

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Moscow for consultations with Russian officials ahead of the second round of nuclear program negotiations, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on April 14.

Following years of heightened tensions, Iran and the U.S. held their first round of indirect talks in Oman on April 12, according to Iranian media sources. The negotiations aimed to address Iran’s advancing nuclear program, amid U.S. threats of potential military action if no agreement is reached.

The talks were mediated by Oman, with delegations in separate rooms exchanging messages through Oman’s foreign minister—an arrangement preferred by Iran, in contrast to U.S. calls for direct talks.

The Iranian spokesperson said that Araqchi will visit Moscow before the next round of talks are scheduled to be held on April 19 in Oman.

Russia has previously expressed interest in mediating the relationship between the U.S. and Iran.

"Russia is ready to make every effort, to do everything possible to contribute to this problem's resolution by political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 7.

Russia and Iran have deepened ties since the start of the full-scale invasion. Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

In January, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement, strengthening cooperation in security and defense, as well as energy, finance, transportation, and other areas.















