Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
International Criminal Court starts investigation into destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2023 12:20 AM 2 min read
People being evacuated from flooded areas after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam unleashed floodwaters in Kherson on June 7, 2023. (Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 11 that the International Criminal Court had already launched an investigation following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on June 6.

According to the president, court representatives have already visited Kherson Oblast and saw “with their own eyes the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues.”

“The most cynical and brutal shelling of the flooded territory continues,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian side is contributing as much as possible to the investigation.

“All our law enforcement officers and other institutions are greatly involved in this process,” Zelensky said.  “We provide full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence. This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world.”

Matti Maasikas, European Union's ambassador to Ukraine, said in an interview with the Freedom TV channel on June 11 that many high-ranking politicians, such as the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell have absolutely clearly stated that “it can only be Russia."

“This dam is under illegal Russian occupation. In any case, they are responsible for it,” Maasikas added.

“And we all know who cares more about human life.”

On June 9, in an intercepted phone call published by Ukraine's Security Service, an alleged Russian serviceman said a Russian sabotage group had destroyed the dam.

"They (the Ukrainian military) didn't strike it. That was our sabotage group. They wanted to scare people with this dam," said the man identified by the SBU as a Russian soldier.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
