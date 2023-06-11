International Criminal Court starts investigation into destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 11 that the International Criminal Court had already launched an investigation following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast on June 6.

According to the president, court representatives have already visited Kherson Oblast and saw “with their own eyes the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues.”

“The most cynical and brutal shelling of the flooded territory continues,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian side is contributing as much as possible to the investigation.

“All our law enforcement officers and other institutions are greatly involved in this process,” Zelensky said. “We provide full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence. This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world.”

Matti Maasikas, European Union's ambassador to Ukraine, said in an interview with the Freedom TV channel on June 11 that many high-ranking politicians, such as the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell have absolutely clearly stated that “it can only be Russia."

“This dam is under illegal Russian occupation. In any case, they are responsible for it,” Maasikas added.

“And we all know who cares more about human life.”

On June 9, in an intercepted phone call published by Ukraine's Security Service, an alleged Russian serviceman said a Russian sabotage group had destroyed the dam.

"They (the Ukrainian military) didn't strike it. That was our sabotage group. They wanted to scare people with this dam," said the man identified by the SBU as a Russian soldier.