The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Interior Ministry: Russian forces attack Kherson as rescue workers evacuate civilians

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 11:34 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Kherson police officers were injured by Russian artillery fire while trying to evacuate civilians from flooding caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Interior Ministry reported on June 6.

"Two Kherson police officers were injured by shrapnel during evacuation efforts in the city. An evacuation has been announced, and people are being evacuated. And the Russians are bombarding (people) with artillery," the Interior Ministry wrote.

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are located in "critical risk" zones for flooding after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Interior Ministry reported that as of 10:00 a.m. local time, 742 people have already been evacuated from flooding zones in Kherson Oblast. However, a majority of the settlements at risk of flooding are those under Russian occupation.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing.

Russian forces destroy Kakhovka dam, triggering humanitarian disaster
The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning…
Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
