Interior Ministry: Russian forces attack Kherson as rescue workers evacuate civilians

Two Kherson police officers were injured by Russian artillery fire while trying to evacuate civilians from flooding caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Interior Ministry reported on June 6.

"Two Kherson police officers were injured by shrapnel during evacuation efforts in the city. An evacuation has been announced, and people are being evacuated. And the Russians are bombarding (people) with artillery," the Interior Ministry wrote.

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are located in "critical risk" zones for flooding after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Interior Ministry reported that as of 10:00 a.m. local time, 742 people have already been evacuated from flooding zones in Kherson Oblast. However, a majority of the settlements at risk of flooding are those under Russian occupation.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing.