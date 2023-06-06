Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Interior Ministry: 742 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 11:10 AM 2 min read
A photo posted on Telegram on June 6, 2023, by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, shows the start of flooding after the Kakhovka dam explosion.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Seven hundred and forty-two have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 10:00 a.m. local time after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Interior Ministry reported on June 6.

"The water is rising. The situation is further complicated by the erosion of certain roads, which prevents access to some settlements. Evacuation teams are searching for alternative routes," the ministry said.

Over 700 police officers are involved in evacuation efforts, according to the ministry.

The Interior Ministry reported on June 6, 2023, that over 700 police officers are involved in evacuating civilians from high-risk flood zones in Kherson Oblast after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early on June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, resulting in a humanitarian and environmental disaster.

According to the Interior Ministry, approximately 80 settlements are at risk of potential flooding, with the majority of them being under Russian occupation.

"We are concerned for our people who remain in the temporarily occupied left-bank part of the region, as the lives of Russian terrorists have no value," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The Interior Ministry also emphasized the threat posed to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a result of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's destruction, due to the fact that the plant relies on water from the reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers.

"Wherever the Russian regime steps, there is chaos and disaster. That's why Russia must leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's a matter of security not only for Ukraine," the ministry wrote.

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported on June 6 that the Ukrainian staff at the plant are closely monitoring the situation.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
