Interior Ministry: 742 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast

Seven hundred and forty-two have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 10:00 a.m. local time after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Interior Ministry reported on June 6.

"The water is rising. The situation is further complicated by the erosion of certain roads, which prevents access to some settlements. Evacuation teams are searching for alternative routes," the ministry said.



Over 700 police officers are involved in evacuation efforts, according to the ministry.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early on June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, resulting in a humanitarian and environmental disaster.

According to the Interior Ministry, approximately 80 settlements are at risk of potential flooding, with the majority of them being under Russian occupation.

"We are concerned for our people who remain in the temporarily occupied left-bank part of the region, as the lives of Russian terrorists have no value," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The Interior Ministry also emphasized the threat posed to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as a result of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's destruction, due to the fact that the plant relies on water from the reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers.

"Wherever the Russian regime steps, there is chaos and disaster. That's why Russia must leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's a matter of security not only for Ukraine," the ministry wrote.

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported on June 6 that the Ukrainian staff at the plant are closely monitoring the situation.