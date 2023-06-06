Government to allocate $40.6 million for new water mains

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s government will allocate Hr 1.5 billion ($40.6 million) for the construction of new water mains following the breach of the Kakhovka dam, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on June 6.

The water mains will provide drinking water supplies to Kryvy Rih, Nikopol, and Marganets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Shmyhal. The construction work will begin immediately.

The government also allocated Hr 846 million ($22.8 million) to provide drinking water for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, according to Shmyhal's announcement.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will oversee the work related to the consequences of the Kakhovka dam's destruction. The coordination body, also announced by Shmyhal, will contribute to this work by engaging ministers, their deputies, leaders in the executive branch, and representatives of state enterprises.

The consequences of the dam's destruction could lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, and military consequences. The large-scale flooding already triggered evacuations from Kherson Oblast. The demolition also disrupted water supply to southern Ukraine.