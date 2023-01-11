Intelligence: All potential conscripts banned from leaving Russia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has banned all potential conscripts - apparently a majority of conscription-age men - from leaving the country in all directions since Jan. 9.

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later denied the report.

If true, this ban appears to be more wide-ranging than before. Previously most conscription-age men had been allowed to leave Russia but those who had received a summons from a military enlistment office or were about to get one were banned from leaving.

Due to a lack of manpower, Russia has been planning to launch a new wave of mobilization of 500,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Jan. 15, Ukranie's military intelligence said on Jan. 7.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Sept. 21.

On Oct. 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia had mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35.

Putin claimed on Oct. 31 that the mobilization was over but didn't sign any decree to end it officially.

In early December, Putin denied that Russia was planning further mobilization, saying that he saw no reason for another round of conscription.

But, according to recent reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly.