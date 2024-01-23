Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

In comments at UN, Lavrov rules out Western, Ukraine-backed peace proposals

by Nate Ostiller January 23, 2024 10:48 AM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Konstantin Palace on June 17, 2023 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council on Jan. 22, where he repeated false claims about Ukraine and said that peace proposals backed by Ukraine and its Western allies were not possible.

Ukraine's peace formula includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and holding those responsible for war crimes accountable. The 10-point peace plan has received broad support among Ukraine's Western allies.

Lavrov said that Russia is always ready to negotiate peace, but he emphasized that Ukraine's peace formula or other proposals suggested by the West would not be a possible starting point for talks.

Few believe that Russia is truly interested in good-faith peace negotiations, having consistently violated previous agreements signed with Ukraine.

Lavrov instead repeated false claims about Ukraine and said that the war was only continuing because the West is forcing Ukrainians to keep fighting.

Robert Wood, the U.S.'s deputy ambassador to the UN, said that Lavrov's comments were "just blatant disinformation."

Wood emphasized that Russia started the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on its own accord, adding that it is Russian President Vladimir Putin's “single-minded pursuit of the obliteration of Ukraine and subjugation of its people that is prolonging it.”

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun also spoke, urging Russia and Ukraine to begin negotiations and stressing that “we must spare no effort to stem the spillover of the (Ukraine) crisis at a time when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict drags on, and some hotspot issues are at the risk of flaring up.”

Zhang said that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected,” but then went on to criticize Ukraine's bid to join NATO, cautioning that it worsen Ukraine's security concerns.

Ukraine's allies have urged China to use its influence with Russia to help end the war.

China was invited to the fourth round of talks on Ukraine's peace formula in Davos earlier in January, which representatives from eighty countries joined. China was not one of them.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.