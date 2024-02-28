Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Economy, Business, Western aid
Edit post

Finance minister: Ukraine needs $3 billion per month in financial aid in 2024

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2024 9:55 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.
Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, UK, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine needs $3 billion in external financing on a monthly basis this year, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said on Feb. 28 in a video address to a Group of Seven (G7) meeting.

Foreign aid is crucial for Ukraine as the economic pressure caused by the full-scale Russian invasion mounts. The besieged country received $42.5 billion in external financing last year, allowing it to function amid the ongoing war.

With U.S. assistance delayed by domestic political disputes, the uncertainty about Ukraine's economic stability grows.

"In 2023, Ukraine's financial system was stable, and the economy recovered faster than expected. The balanced policy of the Government of Ukraine, together with the consistent support of international partners, played a decisive role in our achievements," Marchenko said, according to the Finance Ministry's website.

"It is important to maintain this trend. In 2024, the monthly need for external financing will reach about $3 billion."

Marchenko emphasized the G7's role in supporting Ukraine, reminding that G7 and EU countries have contributed $67 billion in financial aid since February 2022.

Although assistance from the U.S. remains stalled, the EU gave final approval to its four-year 50 billion euro ($54 billion) funding under the Ukraine Facility.

The first payment of 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in EU funds is expected to be disbursed in March.

Treasury secretary: US will be responsible for Ukraine’s defeat if aid bill is not passed
President Joe Biden said that Congress failing to vote on the funding package would be “just wrong,” adding that “the failure to support Ukraine is just absolutely crazy,” and “against U.S. interests.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:39 PM

Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on March 1.

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on March 1 in Moscow's Borisov cemetery, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced on Feb. 28. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m., but Yarmysh advised those who wanted to come to arrive earlier.
1:43 PM

Albania, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement.

Albania and Ukraine signed a "Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 28 during his visit to Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans summit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.