Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ICMP chief: 30,000 civilians missing in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova October 19, 2023 4:29 PM 1 min read
Kathryne Bomberger, the head of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), during a meeting with Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko on Oct. 18, 2023. (Interior Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 30,000 civilians have gone missing in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kathryne Bomberger, the head of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), told Suspilne news outlet.

This number may include people who are still alive but were separated from their families or detained, as well as those who died during the hostilities but whose bodies have not been identified, Bomberger said. Among them can also be Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

"Before the (full-scale) invasion, many people were considered missing since 2014… But those numbers, although high, were not as high as today. Now they are much higher and continue to grow," the ICMP chief added.

"It is essential that all these facts are verified as part of the judicial process and that these investigations are conducted by judicial institutions."

Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko met with Bomberger in Kyiv on Oct. 18, discussing Kyiv's efforts to find the missing persons and cooperation with ICMP.

According to Tymchenko, Ukraine's Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances currently includes about 28,000 people.

As more soldiers go missing, desperate families left in limbo
Sixteen months have passed since Halyna Nikiforova’s husband went missing on Ukraine’s eastern front line. But the 40-year-old Sloviansk native still texts him daily stories about their children. “They were everything to him,” Nikiforova said of their 13 and 15-year-old sons. “They…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.