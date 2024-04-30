Icelandic parliament adopts resolution on long-term support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Icelandic parliament, Althing, adopted a resolution on long-term assistance for Ukraine from 2024 to 2028, according to a statement published on April 29.

The resolution aims to support the independence, sovereignty, borders, the safety of civilians, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work in Ukraine, the statement read.

Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir submitted a proposal on Oct. 10, 2023. The proposal was approved by Bjarni Benediktsson, then Icelandic foreign minister and the current prime minister, and presented to the parliament on March 12 this year.

"With the proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a strong foundation is laid for our targeted support to Ukraine," Gylfadottir said.

Gylfadottir said that strong support for Ukraine is "the most important security issue" for Iceland and Europe, adding that the international legal system is "threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Iceland's support for Ukraine should be comparable in scope to that of other Nordic countries, the Foreign Affairs Committee noted.

In March, the Icelandic government allocated 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in ammunition purchases for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative to deliver much-needed artillery shells.

Iceland also pledged to buy equipment for servicewomen in the Ukrainian military worth 500,000 euros ($541,855).

In 2023, Iceland joined two coalitions, the IT and mine clearance coalitions, formed within the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) framework, known as the Ramstein format.