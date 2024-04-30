Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Iceland, War, European allies, Foreign assistance
Icelandic parliament adopts resolution on long-term support for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova April 30, 2024 1:17 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Icelandic Flag on pole, Iceland. (Mayall/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
The Icelandic parliament, Althing, adopted a resolution on long-term assistance for Ukraine from 2024 to 2028, according to a statement published on April 29.

The resolution aims to support the independence, sovereignty, borders, the safety of civilians, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction work in Ukraine, the statement read.

Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir submitted a proposal on Oct. 10, 2023. The proposal was approved by Bjarni Benediktsson, then Icelandic foreign minister and the current prime minister, and presented to the parliament on March 12 this year.

"With the proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a strong foundation is laid for our targeted support to Ukraine," Gylfadottir said.

Gylfadottir said that strong support for Ukraine is "the most important security issue" for Iceland and Europe, adding that the international legal system is "threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Iceland's support for Ukraine should be comparable in scope to that of other Nordic countries, the Foreign Affairs Committee noted.

In March, the Icelandic government allocated 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in ammunition purchases for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative to deliver much-needed artillery shells.

Iceland also pledged to buy equipment for servicewomen in the Ukrainian military worth 500,000 euros ($541,855).

In 2023, Iceland joined two coalitions, the IT and mine clearance coalitions, formed within the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) framework, known as the Ramstein format.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
12:20 PM

Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
Ukraine news
6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
