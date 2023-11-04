Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Edit post

IAEA's expert team conducts rotation at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

by Olena Goncharova November 4, 2023 7:25 AM 1 min read
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as seen on Sept. 11, 2022. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

This week, a new team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) crossed the front line to replace their counterparts tasked with monitoring nuclear safety and security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This mission marks the 13th rotation of experts since the IAEA established a permanent presence at the site last year to prevent potential nuclear accidents during the ongoing military conflict, according to Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The rotation of IAEA experts coincided with reports of drone attacks in the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's staff reside. Despite the ongoing risks, IAEA experts have persistently heard explosions in the vicinity of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in recent weeks and months, underscoring the continuous challenges to nuclear safety and security.

Grossi emphasized the essential role played by IAEA experts over the past fourteen months, monitoring nuclear safety and security at the plant and providing crucial updates to the international community.

During the past week, the IAEA experts conducted inspections at various plant facilities, including those storing fresh fuel, emergency diesel generators for unit 1, the 750-kilovolt power line's open switchyard, the central warehouse, and the temporary emergency response center. The experts were also informed of an upcoming emergency exercise in November, the first since before the full-scale invasion began.

Ukraine receives US-made assault breacher
The Ukrainian military has apparently received the M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV) built on the framework of the Abrams tank.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Olena Goncharova
Olena Goncharova
Development Manager, Canadian Correspondent
Olena Goncharova is a development manager and Canadian correspondent for the Kyiv Independent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.