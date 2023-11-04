Ukraine receives US-made assault breacher

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military has apparently received the M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV) built on the framework of the Abrams tank.

Several photos posted by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 3 to commemorate the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery and Engineering Troops revealed a vehicle resembling a hybrid of a tank and a heavy-duty harvesting machine. The U.S.-made assault breacher is set to play a crucial role in assisting Ukrainian troops in the daunting task of clearing the extensive network of minefields established by the Russian forces over hundreds of kilometers.

It is not clear how the vehicle arrived in Ukraine since there are no M1150s specifically noted on the list of items the Pentagon has provided for the country. It likely falls into the category of "mine clearing equipment" contained among the nearly $45 billion in security assistance provided to Ukraine by the Biden Administration, according to Forbes.

The U.S. Army describes the M1150 ABV as a “highly mobile and heavily armored minefield and complex obstacle breaching system." It consists of an M1A1 Abrams tank hull; a turret with two Linear Demolition Charge Systems; a Lane Marking System; Integrated Vision System; and a High Lift Adapter that interchangeably mounts a Full Width Mine Plow or a Combat Dozer Blade.

The two-member team of a $4-million Assault Breacher possesses the ability to unearth and safely neutralize hidden mines, fill trenches, and excavate anti-tank barriers. Moreover, they can designate a secure path for tanks and combat vehicles to pass through the breach by placing small flags, all while remaining inside the heavily armored vehicle for protection.