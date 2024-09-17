The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
'Syrians disappear in Luhansk Oblast' — Ukraine's intelligence says Moscow uses foreign fighters as cannon fodder

by Martin Fornusek September 17, 2024 11:55 AM 2 min read
Syrians wave flag of Russia and a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in support of Russia in the Syrian capital Damascus, on March 25, 2022.(Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is luring men from Syria to use them as cannon fodder in battles in Ukraine's east, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) said on Sept. 17.

Throughout the full-scale war, Moscow has been using various schemes to enlist migrants and foreign nationals to offset the heavy losses it had suffered during the invasion while avoiding full mobilization.

Syria, a country ravaged by civil war and largely ruled by the Kremlin's ally Bashar al-Assad, is one of the key targets of these efforts.

"Russia has established a scheme with travel companies to recruit Syrians for the war against Ukraine. First, poor people are offered jobs as security guards in Russian oil regions, and then they are lured with a higher salary" to fight the war against Ukraine, HUR said on social media. Syrian nationals are also promised Russian passports.

Syrian mercenaries are then reportedly used as cannon fodder in mass infantry attacks and are being rejected evacuation when wounded. As an example, HUR presented the stories of Mohammed Mansour and Wahid Mursal Al-Shibli, two Syrian mercenaries fighting for Russia.

As part of a squad of 14 other Syrians, Mansur was deployed in an attack near Svatove in Luhansk Oblast in July. After coming under Ukrainian fire, Russia rejected the mercenaries' request for evacuation and ordered them to press the attack, HUR said.

Mansur allegedly refused to obey the order and fled the battlefield, while the rest of his unit dispersed and is now considered missing.

Al-Shibli was deployed in Luhansk Oblast as a member of a seven-member squad. He was injured in battle and died as he was not evacuated, HUR caimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify all the claims.

Some third-party countries have taken steps to prevent their citizens from dying on Ukrainian battlefields. India has reached a deal with Moscow to dischrage its nationals from the Russian Armed Forces, while Nepal stopped issuing work permits for Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.