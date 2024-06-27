Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian armed forces, Ukraine, Migrants
Edit post

Russia has sent around 10,000 immigrants who recently received citizenship to join military fighting in Ukraine, official says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 11:57 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has sent around 10,000 immigrants who recently received citizenship to join the military fighting in Ukraine, said Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin at a press conference on June 27.

The individuals are reportedly in Ukraine to "dig trenches and build fortifications," Bastrykin said, implying they might not be directly involved in combat operations.

The 10,000 individuals are out of 30,000 new citizens authorities have reportedly "caught" who shirked their obligation to register for military service, he added.  

In October 2023, Bastrykin suggested that individuals who recently received Russian passports but declined to serve in the military could have their citizenship revoked.    

Military service is mandatory in Russia for all men aged 18-27, although Russia has vastly widened the scope of who it seeks to see in the military after huge losses suffered in its war against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 31 to conscript 150,000 citizens as part of the regularly occurring spring conscription campaign, but conscripts are not officially allowed to be sent to fight abroad.

New Defense Minister Belousov to put Russia’s economy on war footing
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointment of a new defense minister, Andrey Belousov, is seen as an attempt to streamline Russia’s economy and mobilize it for the war effort. Russia’s military has faced numerous supply and logistics problems that thwarted its all-out war against Ukraine from t…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Russia has sought to replenish its military ranks through other means, including the recruitment of migrants and new Russian citizens, likely hoping to avoid changing the rules on conscript deployment or a repeat of the unpopular mobilization drive in the fall of 2022.

Migrant workers have also been sent to occupied parts of Ukraine ostensibly for construction work. However, after they arrive, reports allege that their passports are confiscated, and they are pressured to go fight.

Russia has also attempted to recruit foreigners directly from countries in the surrounding region, such as Kazakhstan or Armenia.

Media: More than 10,000 Russian soldiers prosecuted for refusing to fight in Ukraine
Using online data from military courts, Mediazona documented 10,025 such cases since September 2022 when the Kremlin announced a first wave of mobilization.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:07 AM

Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.