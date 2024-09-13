Russia releases 45 Indians tricked into fighting in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Forty-five Indians tricked into joining the Russian military fighting in Ukraine have been released, with 50 more yet to be discharged, NDTV reported on Sept. 12, citing the Indian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow agreed to discharge Indian nationals who were illegally inducted into the Russian Armed Forces during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in July.

An Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that efforts to bring back the remaining 50 citizens who are still on the battlefield are underway, NDTV wrote.

Earlier media reports revealed various schemes to lure people from third-party countries, including India, to Russia under promises of lucrative jobs or other opportunities only to pressure them into enlisting.

At least four Indians have been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

The issue was complicating otherwise warm relations between Moscow and New Delhi, with India becoming one of the chief buyers of Russian oil amid Western sanctions.

India refused to take sides in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, opting out of joining international sanctions against Moscow and calling for a peaceful resolution.

Modi has visited both Moscow and Kyiv over the past months, underscoring how New Delhi is walking a tightrope between Russia on one side and Ukraine with its Western partners on the other.