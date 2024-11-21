Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
US imposes sanctions on over 50 Russian banks, including Gazprombank

by Kateryna Hodunova November 21, 2024 8:50 PM
Gazprombank takes part in the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 14, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)


The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian banks, including Gazprombank, securities registrars, and financial officials, according to a Nov. 21 statement.

The U.K. and Canada sanctioned Gazprombank during the first weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The U.S., however, had previously avoided strict measures against the bank.

"Today's sanctions targeting Russia's largest remaining non-designated bank, as well as dozens of other financial institutions and officials in Russia, will further diminish and degrade Russia's war machine," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The U.S. had refrained from targeting Gazprombank to allow European countries to continue paying for Russian gas supplies, as the bank is the primary channel for energy-related payments, Financial Times reported.

"This sweeping action will make it harder for the Kremlin to evade U.S. sanctions and fund and equip its military."

The outlet also noted that Russia used Gazprombank to purchase military equipment, pay soldiers, and compensate the families of those killed in the war in Ukraine.

The new U.S. sanctions will close one of Russia's few remaining avenues for international banking, barring Gazprombank from conducting transactions in dollars.

In addition to Gazprombank, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned over 50 Russian banks connected to the international financial system, more than 40 securities registrars, and 15 financial officials.

OFAC also issued an alert detailing the sanctions risks associated with Russia’s financial messaging system, which the Kremlin is using to evade existing restrictions.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

3:44 PM

Russian ICBM strike would be 'clear escalation,' EU says.

"While we're assessing the full facts, it's obvious that such (an) attack would mark yet another clear escalation from the side of (Russian President Vladimir Putin," EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said, according to AFP.
1:40 PM

Merkel describes Trump as 'fascinated by Putin' in her memoir.

"(Donald Trump) saw everything from the point of view of a property developer, which is what he was before he came into politics. Every plot of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it, someone else would," Angela Merkel says in her memoir.
