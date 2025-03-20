Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Budapest does not support Ukraine's integration into the European defense structures, seeing the country instead as a buffer zone between Europe and Russia, Hungary's European Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times in an interview published on March 20.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Boka told the news outlet.

Hungary, seen as the most Russian-friendly member of the EU, has consistently obstructed sanctions against Moscow and military aid for Kyiv while opposing Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

Boka said that Ukraine's potential role as a "buffer zone" depends on a "consensus among global actors," adding that if "either the U.S. or the EU does something in Ukraine without (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's approval, this in itself is a source of conflict."

The comments come as EU leaders gather for a European Council summit to discuss further support for Ukraine and increased defense spending. European leaders have also urged a faster pathway for Ukraine's accession, with some suggesting the year 2030 as a possible entry date.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed that Ukraine's accession would "destroy" his homeland. Hungary plans to hold an opinion survey on support for Ukrainian membership later this year.

While obstructing EU support for Kyiv for years, Orban has been further emboldened by Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, using it as an argument against continued backing for Ukraine.

Trump, whose team has maintained close contact with Budapest, has pushed for a swift peace deal while temporarily halting military and intelligence support for Ukraine.