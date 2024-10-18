Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 501 fallen soldiers

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2024 4:45 PM 1 min read
A makeshift memorial made of thousands of personalized small flags to fallen defenders of Ukraine, organized by people on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, July 13, 2024. (Photo by Hurricanehank/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 soldiers who died fighting against Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Oct. 18.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,800 bodies and body fragments of fallen soldiers were identified by Ukraine as of early March, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

According to the headquarters, the bodies of the 489 soldiers were retrieved from Donetsk Oblast, seven from Luhansk Oblast, and four from Zaporizhzhia Oblast. One more body was brought back from a morgue in Russia.

“After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial,” the headquarters wrote in a post on Telegram.

The effort to retrieve the fallen soldiers was conducted in collaboration with several government and military agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late February that about 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during the full-scale invasion.

Russia has summarily executed at least 93 Ukrainian POWs on battlefield, top prosecutor says
Yurii Belousov, the head of the department focused on war-related crimes, explained that 80% of these cases were recorded in 2024, but the trend appeared already late last year.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
