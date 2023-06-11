Body found at Kherson home destroyed by Russian shelling

This audio is created with AI assistance

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in the rubble of a Kherson home destroyed by Russian shelling, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, reported on Telegram on June 11.

According to Mrochko, the State Emergency Service came across the body while conducting search operations on the street where the house was located.

Six days ago, Russian forces destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russia, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Russia continues to attack Kherson even as evacuation efforts are being conducted in regions with particularly high flood waters. The Prosecutor's Office of Kherson Oblast reported on June 11 that a Russian attack on an evacuation boat killed 3 civilians and injured 23.

At least four people in Kherson Oblast and one person in Mykolaiv Oblast have died due to the flooding.

Since its liberation by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.







