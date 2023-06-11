Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Number of injured civilians after attack on evacuation boat in Kherson Oblast rises to 23

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 11, 2023 9:25 PM 1 min read
Russian attack kills 3 and injures 23 civilians in a flooded area in Kherson Oblast on June 11, 2023. The personal features of military personnel are blurred for security reasons. (National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of the Russian attack on an evacuation boat in a flooded area in Kherson Oblast, 3 people were killed and 23 civilians were injured, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on June 11.

According to the Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, almost all of the evacuated people are elderly people.

“It was a big risk, but we couldn't leave people to their fate,” said Klymenko, the National Police reported. “This is more than a crime. And there will be an appropriate reaction.”

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin earlier reported that the people were being evacuated from the Russian-occupied east bank back to the Ukrainian controlled side of the Dnipro River when the attack occurred.

Among the killed civilians, a 74-year-old man, who was shot by Russian forces in his back.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
