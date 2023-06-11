Update: Number of injured civilians after attack on evacuation boat in Kherson Oblast rises to 23

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of the Russian attack on an evacuation boat in a flooded area in Kherson Oblast, 3 people were killed and 23 civilians were injured, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on June 11.

According to the Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, almost all of the evacuated people are elderly people.

“It was a big risk, but we couldn't leave people to their fate,” said Klymenko, the National Police reported. “This is more than a crime. And there will be an appropriate reaction.”

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin earlier reported that the people were being evacuated from the Russian-occupied east bank back to the Ukrainian controlled side of the Dnipro River when the attack occurred.

Among the killed civilians, a 74-year-old man, who was shot by Russian forces in his back.