Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Podcasts

Did the War End? Ep. 4: Tried and (Un)true – Russia’s War on Information

June 23, 2022 2:24 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina and Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy
Share:

Disinformation has been a part of Russia's geopolitical strategy since the establishment of the Russian Imperial Police in 1881. How has Russia weaponized information, from the 1800s, Soviet times, and all the way to today?

In this episode of our podcast “Did the War End?” we discuss the evolution of Russian information warfare alongside Nina Jankowicz, a world-renowned expert on disinformation. Tune in to hear about the role disinformation is playing in the Russian-Ukrainian war and what the West and Ukraine can do to fight it.

Listen and follow:

soundcloudspotifyapplegoogle
overcastanchorstitcherpocket
Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Agatha Gorski and Catarina Buchatskiy
Tags: Russia's war

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok