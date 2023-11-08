Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

H&M to reopen two stores in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2023 11:52 PM 2 min read
A shopper holding a H&M bag on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 6, 2021. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Swedish fashion giant H&M will reopen two stores in Kyiv on Nov. 9, after closing them at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Forbes Ukraine reported on Nov. 8.

The company announced plans in August 2023 that it would begin reopening stores in Ukraine from November.

"In close dialogue with partners and authorities," the company plans to "gradually reopen" more stores in the country from November, H&M Group said in a press release on Aug. 24.

The company told Forbes the first stores are set to open in the shopping centers Lavina Mall and Respublika Park.

The Lavina Mall outlet will be almost 3,000 square meters and stocked with clothing, accessories, and home goods, and will include clothes that were in stock at the time of the closure.

The mall was the location for the first H&M store in Ukraine. Its opening day in 2018 saw 100,000 visitors, "an absolute record for both the Swedish brand and the Ukrainian market," according to the mall.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Oct. 15 that his ministry is working to bring back global brands like H&M, IKEA and Zara, which ceased operations in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion started.

"I believe that the more international businesses work here (in Ukraine), the more confidence in victory it will add," Kuleba said.

Ukraine Business Roundup — November 7
From the bottom up Not long before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a good friend of mine in Ukraine bought a small 3D printer. It was supposed to be more of a hobby pursued in between working and raising three children. In the wake of Russia’s invasion, Yulia lost her
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.