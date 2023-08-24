H&M to reopen stores in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Swedish fashion giant H&M announced plans on Aug. 24 to begin reopening stores in Ukraine from November 2023. H&M's Ukrainian stores have been shut since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"In close dialogue with partners and authorities," the company plans to "gradually reopen" more stores in the country from November, H&M Group said in a press release.

"H&M Group is in contact with local stakeholders in terms of how to best support the country and local communities as they look to rebuild."

The company added that it plans to partner with local organizations to assist with humanitarian programs.

The group announced in March 2022 that it had "temporarily" paused sales in Russia. In July 2022, H&M Group said it would leave the Russian market entirely, having run operations there since 2009.

H&M Group closed its last remaining stores in Russia and Belarus in November 2022.

H&M Group owns fashion brands like COS, Arket, and Weekday, as well as H&M.