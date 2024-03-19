Skip to content
Gunvor: Russia has lost 600,000 barrels of daily oil-refining capacity due to drone attacks

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 1:39 PM 2 min read
An employee looks out over the illuminated petroleum cracking complex at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Dec. 4, 2014. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's recent drone attacks have knocked out about 600,000 barrels of Russia's daily oil-refining capacity, as estimated by Torbjorn Tornqvist, the director of the international energy commodities trading company Gunvor Group, Bloomberg reported on March 18.

In the past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in multiple regions deep inside the Russian territory.

The strikes increased diesel futures for a fourth straight session while gasoline futures climbed for a sixth, according to Bloomberg.

"It is significant because obviously, this is gonna hit the distillate exports straight away," Tornqvist said in an interview.

"So that will probably take down exports by a couple of hundred thousand barrels, so to me, it's a distillate problem."

Gunvor Group was a major trader in Russian petroleum before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine but withdrew from the trade shortly after the all-out war started in February 2022.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co estimated that the Ukrainian attacks had disabled about 900,000 barrels per day of Russian oil refining capacity, wrote Bloomberg.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia, a source told Ukrainska Pravda on March 17.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had described the attacks as an attempt to disrupt the country's pseudo-democratic presidential election, which took place on March 15-17 and expectedly granted Putin the fifth term in office.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
