Grenade explosion in Kyiv apartment kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A grenade explosion inside an apartment in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv killed two people and injured one other person, the Kyiv City Police reported on Nov. 19.

Earlier tonight, a resident of the apartment building contacted the police after an explosion was heard in a neighboring apartment.

Police established that a serviceman and a woman who was in the unit died as a result of the grenade detonation.

Another man, the brother of one of the deceased, was also injured and subsequently hospitalized.

Further information about the reason for the explosion and possible damages has not yet been made available.

Kyiv police report that an investigation is currently ongoing.