News Feed, Russian attacks, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, Russia
Governor: Rescued woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Poltava Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2024 5:20 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: People walk in a park on May 18, 2021 in Poltava, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
A woman rescued from under the rubble after a Russian missile strike in Poltava Oblast died in the hospital, regional governor Filip Pronin said on June 8.

"Doctors fought for her life until the last minute," Pronin said in a Telegram post, sending condolences to her family.

On June 7, Russian forces struck a house near the city of Poltava in central Ukraine, injuring a woman who was later hospitalized in serious condition.

More than two years into the full-scale war, Russia continues to attack residential areas and energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine far from the front line – killing civilians and violating international law.

Earlier in April, at least one person was reportedly killed and 16 injured, including four children, after Moscow struck a two-story apartment building and damaged several others in the region.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
