Governor: Water level drops in Kherson Oblast after Kakhovka dam disaster

This audio is created with AI assistance

The total flooded area in Kherson Oblast after the Kakhovka dam disaster has nearly halved, decreasing from 139 to 77.8 square kilometers, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported on June 11.

The average water level has dropped to 4 meters, according to the report.

Prokudin told national television that 46 settlements are still flooded in the region, including 32 on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and 14 on the Russian-occupied east bank.

On June 10, the water receded from three villages - Mykolaivka, Lvove, and Olhivka, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on June 11.

The roads between the villages are gradually drying up, but not all of them are usable yet, according to the report.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on June 11 that 2,718 people had been evacuated from the region, while five people were reported dead and 35 are still considered missing, including seven children.

In neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 settlements are flooded, while one person was reported dead due to flooding. The rescuers evacuated 982 people from the region, the minister said.

The total number of casualties isn’t known in the east bank, which Russian forces are currently occupying.

Read also: This Week in Ukraine Ep. 11 – Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian dam, and catastrophic flood it caused