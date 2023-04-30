Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: 2 injured in Russia’s overnight attack on Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 11:52 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the city of Kherson overnight on April 30, injuring two civilians, according to deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council Yuriy Sobolevsky.

The official reported that the injured did not need hospitalization.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast 27 times, firing 135 shells from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and drones, according to local authorities.  

One person was killed, and another was injured in the Russian shelling of the Bilozersk territorial community in Kherson Oblast on April 29. Multiple private houses were damaged there.

Russia also fired eight shells at the regional capital on April 29, local authorities reported.

Also, the Kherson Oblast government is preparing for a mass evacuation of Ukrainians from the region in case Russian forces increase mass shelling of the region.

On April 29, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that safe routes out of the region have already been identified, along with temporary housing for people.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have already been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.