1 killed in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2023 5:44 PM 1 min read
Damage suffered by residential houses in Bilozersk community after a Russian shelling on April 29, 2023. (General Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Bilozersk territorial community in Kherson Oblast on the morning of April 29, killing one victim and hospitalizing another, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. Multiple private houses were damaged.

The rocket attack is being investigated as a possible war crime, the report said.

Russian forces shelled the same community a day prior, damaging a hospital and close to 30 homes and killing a 57-year-old woman who was buried under rubble.

The regional government is preparing to evacuate Kherson Oblast residents in case the region comes under intense shelling.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have already been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
