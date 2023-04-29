1 killed in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Bilozersk territorial community in Kherson Oblast on the morning of April 29, killing one victim and hospitalizing another, according to the General Prosecutor's Office. Multiple private houses were damaged.

The rocket attack is being investigated as a possible war crime, the report said.

Russian forces shelled the same community a day prior, damaging a hospital and close to 30 homes and killing a 57-year-old woman who was buried under rubble.

The regional government is preparing to evacuate Kherson Oblast residents in case the region comes under intense shelling.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have already been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.