The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia's morning missile attack damages 28 residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 6:32 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s missile strike on the morning of Jan. 14 damaged 28 residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast, the oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, a Russian projectile hit a residential building in the village of Kopyliv, Kyiv Oblast, during the morning attack. It is not clear whether Kuleba's report included the building in Koptyliv.

No casualties were reported.

Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv Oblast in the morning on Jan. 14, damaging some undisclosed infrastructure in Kyiv.

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said it had introduced emergency power cuts in 11 Ukrainian oblasts following the attack. The operator also put consumption limits across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system.

Later in the day, Russia unleashed its 10th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Explosions were reported in at least 10 Ukrainian regions across the country.

The nationwide attack damaged critical infrastructure in several oblasts, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The hits caused emergency blackouts in multiple regions.

The strike also hit a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro city, killing at least five people and injuring dozens, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Six children were among the wounded, the official said earlier.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country’s energy system.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
