Ukrenergo: Emergency power cuts introduced in 11 oblasts following Russian attack

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said Russia again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Jan. 14, adding that the outcomes of the attack are being eliminated.

Ukrenergo said consumption limits had been put in place across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system. Emergency power outages have been introduced across 11 Ukrainian oblasts where consumption limits have been exceeded.

Even though power consumption is lower than on the previous day, due to the “warmer weather and a weekend,” Ukraine’s energy system continues to experience a power deficit, “especially in the morning and evening hours,” Ukrenergo said.

Earlier on Jan. 14, Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv — the third one on the capital in 2023. Authorities say the Russian attack damaged "infrastructure" in Kyiv and a residential building in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

