Governor: Russia’s morning attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 25, including 5 children

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2024 9:53 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on Jan. 8, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih and Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on Jan. 8, killing one person and wounding 25 more, including five children, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russia’s missile attack damaged a shopping mall and more than 20 houses, Lysak said on Telegram. A 58-year-old man reportedly suffered shrapnel injuries.

The attack also hit the Lozuvatka community near Kryvyi Rih, killing a 62-year-old woman and destroying a house, according to Lysak.

Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building, and a car were damaged when Russia struck Novomoskovsk on the northern outskirts of Dnipro, the oblast governor said.

According to preliminary information, 24 people were injured, including five children aged between four and 17.

Russia unleashed multiple cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine in the morning of Jan. 8, according to the Air Force. The exact number of the missiles launched by Russia and downed by Ukraine's air defense hasn't yet been reported.

The mass attack also injured four people in Zaporizhzhia and three in Kharkiv Oblast, according to local officials.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
