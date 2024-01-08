Governor: Russia’s morning attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 25, including 5 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih and Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on Jan. 8, killing one person and wounding 25 more, including five children, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russia’s missile attack damaged a shopping mall and more than 20 houses, Lysak said on Telegram. A 58-year-old man reportedly suffered shrapnel injuries.

The attack also hit the Lozuvatka community near Kryvyi Rih, killing a 62-year-old woman and destroying a house, according to Lysak.

Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building, and a car were damaged when Russia struck Novomoskovsk on the northern outskirts of Dnipro, the oblast governor said.

According to preliminary information, 24 people were injured, including five children aged between four and 17.

Russia unleashed multiple cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine in the morning of Jan. 8, according to the Air Force. The exact number of the missiles launched by Russia and downed by Ukraine's air defense hasn't yet been reported.

The mass attack also injured four people in Zaporizhzhia and three in Kharkiv Oblast, according to local officials.