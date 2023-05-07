Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 75 times over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 75 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on May 7.

According to Malashko, 16 settlements near the front line were under fire from Russian Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and artillery.

There were no casualties, the governor said. However, the attacks damaged residents' homes, cars, and property.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russian forces currently occupy a part of the oblast, including the city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia is forcibly evacuating residents of Enerhodar to the Russian-occupied cities of Prymorsk and Berdiansk.

The General Staff said that Russia is primarily relocating Ukrainians who have taken Russian passports since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.