Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 75 times over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 1:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 75 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on May 7.

According to Malashko, 16 settlements near the front line were under fire from Russian Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and artillery.

There were no casualties, the governor said. However, the attacks damaged residents' homes, cars, and property.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russian forces currently occupy a part of the oblast, including the city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia is forcibly evacuating residents of Enerhodar to the Russian-occupied cities of Prymorsk and Berdiansk.

The General Staff said that Russia is primarily relocating Ukrainians who have taken Russian passports since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Wounded soldiers fight for recovery in Zaporizhzhia rehabilitation center
Editor’s Note: Some soldiers declined to give their last names to the Kyiv Independent for safety reasons as they plan to return to fight on the front line once their rehabilitation is over. ZAPORIZHZHIA – Serhii Demko’s active duty is over. He had served since the first day of the Russian
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.