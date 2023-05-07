Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Russia starts forcibly evacuating residents from occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 8:09 AM 1 min read
Russia is forcibly evacuating residents of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant—Europe's largest— to the Russian-occupied cities of Prymorsk and Berdiansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

The General Staff said that Russia is primarily relocating Ukrainians who have taken Russian passports since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Earlier on April 30, Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets advised Ukrainians who currently live in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine to “make a decision to survive” and take Russian passports or "leave in any way possible." Other officials responded to this statement, urging Ukrainians to resist taking the passports.

On May 6, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant said they had received information that Russian occupying troops had announced a forced evacuation of Enerhodar residents, where most of the nuclear plant's employees live, fearing it could put the plant's nuclear safety at risk.

A huge queue of cars and trucks, with some waiting for five hours, were seen obstructing the Chonhar checkpoint between Russian-occupied Melitopol and Crimea, exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on May 6.

According to him, Russian authorities "provoked a mad panic and no less mad queues when they announced the evacuation of some settlements in the Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 1.

Russian occupation authorities are preparing evacuation plans in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on May 1.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
