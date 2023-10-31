Governor: Russian strikes against Kherson kill 1, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Oct. 31, causing a fire in a civilian car and killing its owner, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Later the same day, Russia launched a missile attack against Kherson, wounding two employees of a transport facility, according to Prokudin.

The victims, a 34-year-old driver and a 58-year-old cleaner, were reportedly hospitalized following the strike.

The transport facility’s warehouses and at least five vehicles were destroyed, the oblast governor said on Telegram.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.