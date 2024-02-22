Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson Oblast, Russian attack
Governor: Russian strike on Kherson Oblast village kills man

by Dinara Khalilova February 22, 2024 11:25 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Feb. 22, killing a 59-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Lvove, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The morning strike on Lvove hit the victim’s house when he was in the yard, according to Prokudin.

Lvove, a village in the Beryslav district, lies some 45 kilometers east of Kherson.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast overnight and on Feb. 20 wounded three residents, Prokudin said on Telegram earlier.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
