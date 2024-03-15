Governor: Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Dolynka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 76-year-old woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on March 15.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast settlements located close to the front line are subjected to almost daily Russian attacks, resulting in the deaths of civilians and large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Part of Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains occupied by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Fragments of a Russian projectile injured a civilian resident who was in the yard of her own house. The woman died of her injuries on the spot," Fedorov said on Telegram.

The targeted village of Dolynka lies in the Polohy district, some 70 kilometers southeast of the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia.

Russia’s missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on the same day killed at least 19 people and injured over 70, according to local authorities.