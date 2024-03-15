Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack, Russia, War
Edit post

Governor: Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village kills woman

by Dinara Khalilova March 15, 2024 6:19 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov listens to a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on April 20, 2022, at the time as the exiled mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Dolynka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 76-year-old woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on March 15.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast settlements located close to the front line are subjected to almost daily Russian attacks, resulting in the deaths of civilians and large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Part of Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains occupied by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Fragments of a Russian projectile injured a civilian resident who was in the yard of her own house. The woman died of her injuries on the spot," Fedorov said on Telegram.

The targeted village of Dolynka lies in the Polohy district, some 70 kilometers southeast of the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia.

Russia’s missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on the same day killed at least 19 people and injured over 70, according to local authorities.

UPDATE: Russian missile strike kills 16, injures 73 in Odesa
A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 16 people on March 15, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.