Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village injures 2

Russia carried out an artillery attack against the village of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the afternoon on March 12, injuring two women aged 63 and 77, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The police provided the women with first aid and took them to the hospital, according to the governor.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Huliaipole lies mere kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attacks later on March 12 also targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, starting a fire in a multi-story building, Governor Serhii Lysak said.