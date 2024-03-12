Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia Oblast village injures 2

by Martin Fornusek March 12, 2024 7:23 PM 1 min read
Current Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
Illustrative purposes only: Current Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov listens to a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on April 20, 2022, at the time as the exiled mayor of Melitopol. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out an artillery attack against the village of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the afternoon on March 12, injuring two women aged 63 and 77, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The police provided the women with first aid and took them to the hospital, according to the governor.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Huliaipole lies mere kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attacks later on March 12 also targeted the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, starting a fire in a multi-story building, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian anti-Kremlin militia break into Russia, claim to occupy villages
The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine on March 12 to conduct combat operations, according to the Russian anti-Kremlin armed groups.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence.
