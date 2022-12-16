Governor: Russian shelling of Kherson kills 1, injures 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a residential building in the southern city of Kherson overnight, killing one and injuring three civilians, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 16.

One injured person has been hospitalized in critical condition.

A fire broke out due to the shelling, and a rescue team evacuated the people, the governor said.

Russian forces have increased their attacks on Kherson on the western bank of the Dnipro River since Ukrainian forces liberated the area a month ago.