Governor: Russian overnight missile attack hits civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

Russian troops launched a missile attack against the city of Kharkiv overnight on Oct. 1, local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, three Russian S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in the city, causing a fire.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Over the past day, Russian troops also attacked Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and mortars, the governor said.

Settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts came under attack, Syniehubov reported.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, settlements across Kharkiv Oblast suffer regular attacks by the Russian troops.