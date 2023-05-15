Governor: Russian missile strike on Avdiivka kills 4 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Avdiivka killed four people on May 15, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to Kyrylenko, the missiles were launched at Avdiivka in the morning and struck a hospital.

"Every new day spent in Donetsk increases the risk of becoming a victim of Russian aggression!" Kyrylenko wrote.

The industrial city of Avdiivka, located five kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk, has been a target of Russian attacks since 2014 when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

On March 27, the city was closed off to outside volunteers and the press due to the increased security risk.