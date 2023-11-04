Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian forces target Kherson's center, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 4, 2023 8:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One man was killed, and a woman was injured after Russian forces targeted a grocery store in the center of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov 4.  

According to Prokudin, the attack began at around 7 p.m. local time. The injured woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, said the attack was launched from the east bank of the Dnipro River, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Earlier, the regional administration reported that Russian troops shelled the town of Beryslav, wounding a 47-year-old man.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements along the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
