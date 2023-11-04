Governor: Russian forces target Kherson's center, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

One man was killed, and a woman was injured after Russian forces targeted a grocery store in the center of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov 4.

According to Prokudin, the attack began at around 7 p.m. local time. The injured woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, said the attack was launched from the east bank of the Dnipro River, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Earlier, the regional administration reported that Russian troops shelled the town of Beryslav, wounding a 47-year-old man.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements along the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.