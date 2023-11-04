Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova November 4, 2023 5:31 PM
A view of the shallow Dnipro River placed near the destructed Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Beryslav city of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on June 26, 2023. (Svitlana Horieva/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast in the afternoon of Nov. 4, wounding a 47-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

The man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries to his face and leg, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities. He was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition following the attack.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A Russian strike against the city of Kherson on Nov. 4 injured three women, according to local officials.

Over the previous day, Russian attacks against the southern region wounded five more people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
