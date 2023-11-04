Russian attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast in the afternoon of Nov. 4, wounding a 47-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

The man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries to his face and leg, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities. He was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition following the attack.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A Russian strike against the city of Kherson on Nov. 4 injured three women, according to local officials.

Over the previous day, Russian attacks against the southern region wounded five more people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.