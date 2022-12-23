Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
IAEA continues work on preventing nuclear accident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 1:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Diplomatic talks continue to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the aim to agree and implement the much-needed measure soon, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said in a Dec. 23 statement.

Grossi held talks with senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Russian government officials in Moscow, including Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom. “It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident. I am continuing my efforts towards this goal with a sense of utmost urgency,” Grossi said.

The plan will help prevent nuclear accidents by stopping shelling to and from a zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.