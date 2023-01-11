Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Governor: Russian forces shell maternity center in Kherson, 1 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 3:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a maternity center, injuring one in the southern regional capital according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Locals reported a loud explosion soon followed by a fire in the building. Windows are damaged, the governor said.

One woman, a staff member at the center, was lightly injured, Yanushevych said.

The governor also said Russian forces shelled critical infrastructure in Kherson Oblast, injuring three people.

Since liberation by Ukrainian forces in November, the city of Kherson continues to be a target of daily shelling by Russian forces located on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river.

On Jan. 10, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 63 times, injuring five civilians, according to the governor.

Russia’s shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 6, including 12-year-old
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
