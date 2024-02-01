Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Russia, Ukraine, Drones
Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv with 4 drones, damaging civilian enterprise

by Mariia Tril February 1, 2024 10:15 AM 1 min read
A building on fire as a result of Russian drone attack against Kharkiv on Jan. 31, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance


Russian forces attacked Kharkiv in the late hours of Jan. 31 with four drones, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Two drones were shot down, while two others hit a civilian enterprise in the city’s Osnovianskyi district, according to Syniehubov. A fire broke out in the enterprise's premises, but there were no casualties reported.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the downing of two out of four Russian drones in the attack on Kharkiv overnight.

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.

According to Syniehubov, Russian troops also shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district with precision-guided bombs, damaging a hospital and injuring four people.

Budanov hints at plan to increase strikes on Russian critical infrastructure
A “hypothetical” plan exists to increase the tempo of strikes in Russia, potentially including “all the major critical infrastructure facilities and military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation,” said Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Mariia Tril
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
