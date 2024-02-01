Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv with 4 drones, damaging civilian enterprise

This audio is created with AI assistance



Russian forces attacked Kharkiv in the late hours of Jan. 31 with four drones, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Two drones were shot down, while two others hit a civilian enterprise in the city’s Osnovianskyi district, according to Syniehubov. A fire broke out in the enterprise's premises, but there were no casualties reported.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the downing of two out of four Russian drones in the attack on Kharkiv overnight.

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.

According to Syniehubov, Russian troops also shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district with precision-guided bombs, damaging a hospital and injuring four people.