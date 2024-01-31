Skip to content
Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital

by Rachel Amran February 1, 2024 1:05 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a civilian hospital in Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

The village was attacked at around 9:50 p.m. local time. Approximately 38 people were reportedly evacuated, with four of them treated for potential injuries on the spot. The roof, facade of the building, and windows were damaged.

(Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Over the last few weeks, attacks on Kharkiv city, the administrative center of the region, have become more frequent. According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian forces launched 35 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones overnight on Jan. 30, of which 15 were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.

Russian forces have regularly launched brutal attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In heavily shelled Kupiansk, some choose to stay despite constant risk of killing (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The last names of some of the people interviewed for the story are not disclosed due to security reasons. KUPIANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – Just 40 kilometers away from the Russian border, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast, stands a small town scarred by months of occupation and ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentAmadeusz Świerk
Author: Rachel Amran
Most popular

News Feed

1:05 AM

12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
Ukraine news

3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
12:40 PM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrives in Kyiv.

"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
