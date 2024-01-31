Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

The village was attacked at around 9:50 p.m. local time. Approximately 38 people were reportedly evacuated, with four of them treated for potential injuries on the spot. The roof, facade of the building, and windows were damaged.

(Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Over the last few weeks, attacks on Kharkiv city, the administrative center of the region, have become more frequent. According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian forces launched 35 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones overnight on Jan. 30, of which 15 were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.

Russian forces have regularly launched brutal attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.