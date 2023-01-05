Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kill 2, injure 3 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2023 3:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and three were wounded in Russian shelling of the village of Prymorske on Jan. 5, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

Among those killed and injured were employees of the village council, who were on their way to deliver firewood for the citizens, Starukh reported.

The “long-suffering” city of Orikhiv and the settlement of Stepnohirsk also came under Russian heavy artillery fire, the governor added.

According to the governor, the number of shelling in the region has recently increased to a hundred per day. At the same time, attacks are carried out either on critical infrastructure facilities or Russian troops “randomly fire at communities, terrorizing the civilian population.”

Zaporizhzhia engulfed by terror as recent Russian strike takes 31 lives
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.